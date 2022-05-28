USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,164 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204,532 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $139.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

