Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.80. 42,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Valens alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.