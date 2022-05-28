Valhi, Inc. (VHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 23rd

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of VHI opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Valhi has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $53.22.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valhi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

