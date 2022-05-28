VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Down 65.8% in May

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the April 30th total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,183. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72.

Get VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.