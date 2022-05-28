Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Increased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

