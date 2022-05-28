Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,589,000 after acquiring an additional 202,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,362,000 after acquiring an additional 179,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,132,000 after acquiring an additional 93,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $112.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $101.37 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

