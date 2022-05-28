Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.00% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $436,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,589,000 after acquiring an additional 202,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,132,000 after acquiring an additional 93,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,077,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,017,000 after acquiring an additional 152,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.14 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $101.37 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.71.

