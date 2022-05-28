Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $341.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 7,619,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $15,239,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 40,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,400 and have sold 25,769,939 shares valued at $59,463,022. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after purchasing an additional 639,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at $9,148,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 229,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,329,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.