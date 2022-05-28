Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) to announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.45). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ventyx Biosciences.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. 133,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

