Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VRNOF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Verano from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Verano in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verano has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. Verano has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, and retail license of cannabis in Illinois, Florida, Arizona, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verano (VRNOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.