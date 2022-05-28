Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,109 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Verint Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -730.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $56.39.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $113,079.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,403,094.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

