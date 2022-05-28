Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.32). Verona Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verona Pharma.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $66,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,606,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,615.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $32,248.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,546,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,688 shares of company stock worth $135,597. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,841,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.48. 30,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $270.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.67. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.87.

About Verona Pharma (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

