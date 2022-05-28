Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.69 Million

Analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) to post $227.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.01 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $221.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $913.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $872.00 million to $956.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $961.83 million, with estimates ranging from $877.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.87 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Victory Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCTR stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.25. 197,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,289. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

