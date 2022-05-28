Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $12.17.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
