Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

