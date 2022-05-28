Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $57.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSTO. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,052 shares of company stock worth $4,331,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,272,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,697,000 after acquiring an additional 138,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

