Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $43.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

