Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Up 304.9% in May

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 304.9% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.
About Vodacom Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodacom Group (VDMCY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.