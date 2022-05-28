Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Up 304.9% in May

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 304.9% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

About Vodacom Group (Get Rating)

Vodacom Group Limited provides a range of communications products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers voice, messaging, converged, broadband, data connectivity, and mobile financial services, as well as contract or prepaid voice and other value-added services to consumer and enterprise customers and telecommunication and other companies.

