Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the April 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:IAE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 30,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,361. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.