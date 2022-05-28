Voyager Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.39 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 28th. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $205.40 million and $9.39 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,980.07 or 1.00010631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

