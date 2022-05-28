VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. VTEX is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTEX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.84.

Shares of VTEX opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. VTEX has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $861.39 million and a PE ratio of -12.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in VTEX in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VTEX in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in VTEX in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VTEX in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VTEX in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

