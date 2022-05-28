Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 984,385 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,082,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 984,385 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 4.1% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of Applied Materials worth $799,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,509,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,798. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.93.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

