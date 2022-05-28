W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Increased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after acquiring an additional 76,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.89.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWW stock traded up $12.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $496.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

