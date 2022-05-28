WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Given New $14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WKME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WalkMe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 24,453,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,414,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,350,000 after acquiring an additional 339,296 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth $19,046,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in WalkMe by 46.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

