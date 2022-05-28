Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 54,904 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after buying an additional 5,787,600 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $150,857,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,309,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,966,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average of $67.63. The company has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

