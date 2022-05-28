Walleye Capital LLC Buys 2,507 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ServiceNow by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.59.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total transaction of $2,877,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $8,436,928. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $21.42 on Friday, reaching $476.29. 1,950,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,996. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

