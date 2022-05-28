Walleye Capital LLC Buys 55,501 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,680 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. 29,710,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,726,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.30. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

