Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,044 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. 1,604,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

