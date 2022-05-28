Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of HCI Group worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 709.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in HCI Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 690.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 206.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in HCI Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory Politis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $136,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of HCI Group stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 83,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80. The stock has a market cap of $698.68 million, a P/E ratio of -181.68 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -421.05%.

HCI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

