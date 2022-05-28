Walleye Capital LLC Invests $3.53 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE NET traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,012,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,467. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.07. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $221.64.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.02.
In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $211,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $50,927,856. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Profile (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.