Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 228,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Horizon by 118.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 617,768 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 9.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,004,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 66,782 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.10. 2,711,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,331,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

