Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 68,600 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 306.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 299,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.48 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

