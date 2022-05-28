Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 55,067 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $85.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,432. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

