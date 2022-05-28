Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,023 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $24.57. 396,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,355. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 204.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 566.67%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

