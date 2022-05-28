Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,201 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.72% of Waste Management worth $505,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,811,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,346,000 after purchasing an additional 103,146 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.57.

Shares of WM traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.00. 1,518,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.02.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.