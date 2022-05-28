WAX Trading Down 18.6% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, WAX has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $219.98 million and $15.74 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00031495 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,875,056,257 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,877,174 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

