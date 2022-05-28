Wells Fargo & Company Lowers WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target to $18.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WKME has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WalkMe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

WKME stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

