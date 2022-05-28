Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Wendy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.