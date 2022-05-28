Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 69.2% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 182.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 147,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 94,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.23. 37,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,494. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

