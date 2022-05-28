Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the April 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE MHF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,789. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.