WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.38.

NYSE:WRK opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $59.77.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 634.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

