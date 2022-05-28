WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WHF shares. StockNews.com downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 65,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.29.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.