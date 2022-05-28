Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.38 Million

Analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will announce $462.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $361.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $628.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $351.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Shares of WLL traded up $5.54 on Friday, hitting $88.86. 538,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.88. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $74,086,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $57,127,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 625,355 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 529,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

