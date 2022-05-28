WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. WideOpenWest posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 83.12%. The company had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,421,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,421,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $389,435.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 392,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,768. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in WideOpenWest by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WOW opened at $22.50 on Monday. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.77.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

