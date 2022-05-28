William Blair Lowers Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Covetrus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVET. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Covetrus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.43.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Covetrus during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Covetrus by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
About Covetrus (Get Rating)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
