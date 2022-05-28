William Blair Lowers Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Covetrus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVET. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Covetrus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.43.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Covetrus during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Covetrus by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.