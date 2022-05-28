Wing Finance (WING) Price Reaches $21.55 on Top Exchanges

Wing Finance (WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00513998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00508593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

