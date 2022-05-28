WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the April 30th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.6 days.

FSOYF remained flat at $5.00 on Friday. WithSecure Oyj has a twelve month low of 3.68 and a twelve month high of 6.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of 5.66.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of WithSecure Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

WithSecure Oyj provides cyber security products and services in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It provides phishd, an anti-phishing behavior management platform; F-Secure Business Suite, an on-site deployed endpoint security; F-Secure Cloud Protection for Salesforce, a content level security for Salesforce's customers; and F-Secure Countercept, a threat hunting and continuous response capabilities against targeted attacks delivered as a managed service.

