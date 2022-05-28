Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, an increase of 164.1% from the April 30th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WF traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.62. 61,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Woori Financial Group has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $39.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54.

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

