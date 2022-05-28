Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Workday to $230.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.58.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,587.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday has a 12-month low of $149.05 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.43.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

