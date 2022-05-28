Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $158.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,587.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday has a 12 month low of $149.05 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.80 and a 200-day moving average of $238.43.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

