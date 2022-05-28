Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at DA Davidson

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Workday to $230.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.58.

WDAY stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.43. Workday has a 12-month low of $149.05 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,587.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Workday by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Workday by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Workday by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

